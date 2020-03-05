The Humane Society of Midland County is asking for donations after taking in three emaciated dogs.
The humane society said Daisy, Ruby, and Lacy are emaciated to nearly half of their body weight. While they say they’ve reached out to the proper authorities to investigate the situation, their big concern is the dog’s care.
Each dog will need full veterinary care, possible blood work, and several weeks of monitored feeding, along with heaps of TLC.
In their post, they said: "This is the darker side of animal rescue that our staff sees all too often. We know that with your help we can get these beautiful girls on the road to happiness, including a forever home that will give them the lives they deserve. Please consider making a donation toward their veterinary care today by donating below. Please note, at this time they are not yet available for adoption and inquiries regarding their availability will not be answered at this time.”
If you would like to donate, click here.
