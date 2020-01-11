Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents are in the dark after a winter storm.
The following Consumers Energy counties are affected:
- Arenac: 17 customers
- Bay: 18 customers
- Genesee: 8 customers
- Gladwin: 1 customer
- Iosco: 5 customers
- Isabella: 59 customers
- Ogemaw: 250 customers
- Saginaw: 902 customers
- Shiawassee: 30 customers
For more information on Consumers Energy power outages and when your power is expected to be restored, click here.
About 269 DTE Energy customers in the Thumb-area are without power.
For more information on DTE Energy power outages and when your power is expected to be restored, click here.
