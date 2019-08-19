Hundreds of people attended a weekend rally in Detroit to call on Congress to tighten the nation's gun laws following a recent string of mass shootings.
The crowd converged near City Hall on Sunday, urging passage of federal legislation mandating background checks before gun sales.
The rally was one of many held nationwide since the recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, Dayton, Ohio and Northern California.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell of Dearborn noted that the rally followed an eight-hour period in which eight people were shot in Detroit, one fatally.
Dingell told the gathering that, "We've got to do something."
The rally was organized by the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.
