Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and hundreds of people gathered in downtown Oxford to honor the lives impacted by Tuesday's mass shooting.
Throughout the week makeshift memorials and monetary donations have come flooding in.
Days after the Oxford High School shooting, the community gathered to heal and to support the families of the four victims.
"I can't believe this is happening here. I can't, I can't. Nobody can. It's not our tragedy, it's the kids' tragedy," said Kay Boyle, Oxford resident.
Boyle said she has lived in Oxford her whole life.
"I know some of the people, it was their grandchild, or their great grandchild, or their babysitter. These people had lives with everybody somewhere in this town, it's just very sad," Boyle said.
Signs saying Oxford Strong are in every store, office, and restaurant window in downtown Oxford.
"I know it says Oxford Strong and pray for us. And every time I see it I cry," Boyle said.
What began as an opportunity to come together, had an instance of miscommunication that quickly translated into mayhem.
About 15 minutes into the vigil everything turned into chaos. A witness tells TV5 someone near her fainted.
A group around that person started yelling for help. That is when everyone started to panic.
Much of the crowd dispersed, running onto side streets away from the vigil. Organizers and authorities continued the vigil, but many attendees left after a situation that startled a community on edge.
