Hundreds gathered in Lansing from across the state to protest in the Michigan Auto Insurance Rally.
They marched at the capitol building to oppose the new law that allows drivers to pick their level of coverage instead of making everyone have catastrophic coverage.
The protestors said Michigan’s new auto insurance law is a broken promise and they’re asking government officials to fix the fix.
“We are survivors here, everyone here is a survivor through a car accident. I’ve suffered three,” said protestor Dwayne Glover.
“If it wasn’t for the hospital, all the rehab I’ve gotten, I wouldn’t be here today,” said protestor Donald Makenson.
Survivors and supporters surrounded the State Capitol Building. Protestors marched from Michigan Ave. to the steps of the capitol, chanting “fix the fix” a response to a new auto insurance bill signed by lawmakers.
“This bill is going nowhere, it’s not going to help the people that need to be helped. We need to fix the fix,” Glover said.
The bill reduces the cost of insurance and the amount of medical coverage. It allows drivers to choose the level of coverage they want, instead of requiring everyone to have catastrophic coverage.
“They made a change in the law that is to me I think outrageous,” said MSU Professor and Doctor Michael Andary.
Dr. Andary is familiar with both sides of the issue. He’s a physician who’s worked with victims of accidents and the husband of an accident survivor.
“My wife had a bad accident and she’s in a wheelchair, so I’ve seen both sides,” Dr. Andary said.
Dr. Andary said no-fault insurance took care of Michigan drivers.
“The system that we had was excellent. It’s the best in the country. People were being well taken care of. People got a lot of rehabilitation,” Dr. Andary said.
Both protestors and Dr. Andary believe there are other ways to reduce the cost of insurance without reducing the coverage. They feel that leaving drivers vulnerable is not the answer.
“It’s ridiculous, it’s ludicrous and this will not fix that I don’t think,” Dr. Andary said.
