Hundreds of people gathered outside of Flint City Hall for a peace rally on Monday, June 1.
With masks on and signs in their hands, they are speaking out against racial injustice and police brutality.
“Justice. Justice for George, this is all for George,” said DaJayla Pickett.
Many people in the crowd were holding signs referencing the fatal arrest of George Floyd.
Floyd died in Minneapolis last week after being arrested for suspected forgery. A viral video showing a former Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck moments before his death.
Floyd’s death sparked unrest and chaos across the nation.
“We want justice for it. We want it to stop. We tired of seeing our people hurt. We don’t want to see that no more,” Pickett said.
Pickett said that as a black mother, she doesn’t want to see what happened to Floyd happen to her son.
“For my son, it says ‘don’t kill me son, justice for George, Black lives matter too’,” Pickett said.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he will not tolerate injustice and police brutality in Flint. He’s creating a resolution to denounce the use of illegal restraint methods and an ordinance forbidding bias crime reporting.
“And we will put it into law making it illegal type activity for any of those things to occur,” Neeley said.
Pickett along with many other are hoping peaceful gatherings will create change that can benefit future generations.
“I don’t want my son to grow up and be in this. I don’t want my son saying he can’t breathe,” Pickett said.
