Hundreds of people across Mid-Michigan gathered in Flint for the Mid-Michigan Wrestling Association’s 2020 state finals.
Several kids and their parents filled the Dort Federal Credit Union for the event.
“Altogether we might have about 1,100 kids,” said Greg Wojciechowski, president of MMWA.
Wojciechowski said it takes a lot of hard work for competitors to get to this point.
“This is our yearly state meet. The kids who have qualified at our regionals, we take the top 5 from each regional. We have three different regionals, so usually end up with about 15 kids on a chart. And this is our state tournament, so we’re going to end up with some state champions today,” Wojciechowski said.
Wojciechowski said there are 24 mats going on at the same time.
Kids competing ranges in age from youth wrestling through highschoolers.
Tony Black with USA Wrestling said it takes mental toughness.
“In order to wrestle at a tournament like this, these wrestlers are competing all season. They’re practicing two to three times a week. Some even more than that working on their skills and mental toughness training, physical training,” Black said.
Black said wrestling could help shape the young boys in girls.
“I mean our society certainly needs more people that have gone through battles as a wrestler, both boys, and girls. And tournaments like this nationwide are providing that opportunity,” Black said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.