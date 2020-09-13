Hundreds of people and cards joined in a ‘Make America Great Again’ cruise in Frankenmuth on Sept. 13.
Engines were revving, flags were flying and Main Street was filled with people to show their support for President Donald Trump.
Not only were they showing support for the president, but also for police.
“To let them know that we, as the people that they are serving, that we respect them, that we are for them,” said Chad Minkler, pastor for the Charis New Testament Church.
“We want to stand behind the police officers around the entire United States,” said Jerry Wayne.
The cruise of motorcycles, trucks and any vehicles of all shapes and sizes traveled from McDonalds to Bronners while onlookers cheered.
For some, it was more than just a cruise and a chance to stand up for what they believe in.
“We got a lot of people that are passionate about their country, standing for freedom, backing law enforcement and a presidential candidate,” said Minkler.
“We need to stand united, as a country, to make sure our politicians are representing us correctly,” said Wayne.
In response to the event, Chairman Bob Decoe of the Tuscola County Democratic Party said:
We do not support defunding the police. They are necessary and do a great job. What we do support is issues that need reform.
Minkler, though, hopes for unity.
“Democrat, republican, independent – if we could just come together on common goals,” said Minkler. “On freedom, on love and unity for one another.”
