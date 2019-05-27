Hundreds of people lined the streets in Saginaw to honor those who served as the annual Memorial Day Parade took place.
“It’s a time to remember those who served our country so that we have all the freedoms that we have,” said Elizabeth Edwards.
Edwards wants everyone to remember the true meaning of today. She said that Memorial Day is important to her as she has lost someone serving their county.
“Memorial Day is really important to us, my father was killed in the Second World War when I was only 4-days-old,” Edwards said.
She said this was a way to celebrate him and the sacrifice he made.
“It’s just something to remember him, even though I never knew him,” Edwards said.
The 1.5-mile route began at Federal and S. Washington and continued down S. Washington, disbanding at the Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza located in Hoyt Park.
There were children there to pay their respects as well.
“It’s important to be here today to honor the people who died for us fighting for our rights and freedom,” said Jordan Brown.
Veteran groups, marching bands, schools, and people from the community were all in the parade. They marched to honor those who served and gave their lives for our freedom.
“I think it was nice, I enjoyed the bands,” Brown said.
The parade was sponsored by Consumers Energy and hosted by Positive Results Downtown, PRIDE in Saginaw, Inc. and, Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza.
Following the parade, Saginaw County Veterans Memorial Plaza hosted a ceremony to honor those who have died in military service.
