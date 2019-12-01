For the past few years, you could only get medical marijuana in Michigan.
But it is a new era and now you’ll be able to find recreational products at many dispensaries soon across the state.
READ MORE: Here's where you can legally get your marijuana
It’s safe to say a lot of people are excited to get legal recreational weed in stores.
Hundreds waited outside of Exclusive in Ann Arbor, one of the first dispensaries to get approval.
Some drove for hours to be first in line, like Ashley Kohlhof.
“No matter what state it would’ve been in, I wanted to be there,” Kohlhof said. “I think this is a really big opportunity for everyone that has medical needs and anyone that has anxiety that can’t, maybe they don’t want to go to the doctor. It’s gonna help them out too. It’s a fun thing to do. And I mean, it’s history.”
For the employees selling, it took a lot of effort and planning but they say it was worth all of the time and work.
“We cannot believe the amazing feedback that we’ve gotten from both our patients and our recreational guests,” said Narmin Jarrous, an employee at Exclusive. “The line out the door was a nice surprise to walk into at 6 a.m. this morning.”
Customers from Michigan say they’re happy to set the tone for other states.
“I think it’s good,” said Ali Debert, a Michigan resident. “I think all the other states are probably going to get up to speed here soon, you know. This is one of the newest ones to do it and hopefully, soon everybody can do it. And then we don’t have to be in some weird world where this isn’t OK, you know?”
Most of the recreational places are open in the Detroit area, but there are some licenses in Lansing that should be working their way down the pipeline soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.