A sea of black shirts and motorcycles took over the Evergreen Tavern in Hemlock. Each one honored the life of Jim Jesselaitis.
“He was a very happy guy, very outgoing,” said Joseph Jesselaitis, Jim's brother. “He did everything for everyone. It shows you with all the people here he's in all these fundraisers and everything for everyone like community service, fire departments, really helped everyone.”
Eight months ago, Jim, a volunteer firefighter, GM employee, and father, died in a tragic car crash with another vehicle while attempting to cross US-127 in Gratiot County.
To honor his giving spirit, a memorial motorcycle run was instantly put into the works.
“You could not talk to him for six months and he’ll come back with the same conversation checking on you and how you’re doing,” said Chris Lutz, co-organizer of the memorial ride. “That’s the kind of guy he was and it’s only right that we carry that mindset and the way he is on and this is a good way to do it.”
Organizers from the UAW Local 699 were blown away by the turnout with 300 bikes registered and more than 400 riders hitting the road.
A concert, benefit, dinner, and raffles took the fundraiser over the top.
“It’s amazing all the hard work really paid off and this money is going to a great cause,” said Darcy Sauvie, co-organizer of the memorial ride.
The proceeds will be going back to the Richland Township Fire Department as well as the Saginaw Township Fire Department where Jim spent most of his career.
They plan on making the event an annual celebration and hope to top their turn out while raising even more money next year.
“It’s hard. We think about him every day but it helps to see everybody here every day and the support that we have for the family,” Joseph said
