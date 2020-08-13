To honor lost loved ones, hundreds of butterflies were released at different parks across Mid-Michigan.
As part of the annual Butterflies in the Park event, 300 butterflies were released at parks in Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Midland, Mt. Pleasant, and West Branch.
Along with the butterfly release, the event also had a special commemoration and was hosted by MidMichigan Home Care.
“The butterfly, especially a painted lady, is a carefully chosen symbol we use year after year to signify the transformation we experience during our time of loss. That is what makes the Butterflies in the Park event so special,” said Cindy Lutz, volunteer supervisor, MidMichigan Home Care. “The butterfly itself undergoes a major change in its lifetime, from a caterpillar to a butterfly. This transformation is a symbol of change in our own lives. In fact, to many, the butterfly also represents an array of emotions. From love, grace, playfulness, celebration, growth, change, peace and hope throughout the world, to pause and release the butterfly is an acknowledgement of these emotions we go through while honoring those we love.”
“The painted lady butterfly is one of the largest species of butterflies and stands out amongst their surroundings, allowing participants to see and enjoy the beautiful sight of being sent into the air. They are slow, graceful fliers, enabling participants to watch their movements and be mesmerized by the beauty of their presence at the event.”
More than $8,000 was raised from the event for patients in need of home care, hospice services, medication, and medical supplies.
Anyone who would like more information on the services can call (800) 862-5002.
