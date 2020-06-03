Hundreds of customers lost power overnight after storms across the area.
Consumers Energy is reporting power outages in the following counties:
- Clare County: 23 customers
- Genesee County: 2,818 customers
- Gratiot County: 89 customers
- Isabella County: 42 customers
- Midland County: 700 customers
- Roscommon County: 7 customers
- Saginaw County: 60 customers
- Shiawassee County: 402 customers
Across the state, the utility company is reporting more than 28,000 customers have no power.
For updated power outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
DTE Energy is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power in the Thumb area as well.
To see the affected areas, visit DTE Energy's website.
