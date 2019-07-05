Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of customers have lost power this Friday evening.
Below is a list of Mid-Michigan counties affected by the outage:
- Arenac County: 362 customers
- Bay County: 388 customers
- Clare County: 19 customers
- Genesee County: 240 customers
- Iosco County: 11 customers
- Midland County: 98 customers
- Ogemaw County: 95 customers
- Roscommon County: 1,194 customers
For updated power outage numbers and estimated restoration times, visit Consumers Energy’s website.
