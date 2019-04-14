GENERIC: Power outage

Hundreds of Mid-Michigan customers have lost their power during a winter and rain storm.

  • Arenac County: 19 customers
  • Bay County: 11 customers
  • Clare County: 97 customers
  • Genesee County: 249 customers
  • Gladwin County: 8 customers
  • Iosco County: 84 customers
  • Ogemaw County: 2 customers
  • Roscommon County: 1 customer
  • Saginaw County: 20 customers

