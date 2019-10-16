Hundreds of Mid-Michigan customers are waking up with no power.
Consumers Energy said the power outage is affecting the following counties:
- Genesee County: 24 customers
- Saginaw County: 7 customers
- Shiawassee County: 521 customers
Heritage High School in Saginaw Township is closed, but elementary schools remain open.
No word yet on what caused the outage.
For updated power outage numbers, head to the Consumers Energy website.
