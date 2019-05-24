Family and friends planned a special tribute for a Mid-Michigan man killed in a traffic crash.
Doug Daenzer was riding his motorcycle on May 18 when his bike and a truck collided at the intersection of N. Washington Avenue and Veterans Memorial Parkway in Saginaw.
“It was unexpected and was a shock for our biker community,” said Kathy Smith, the organizer of the procession. “My instant reaction was to get a ride together. That’s just something we do in the biker community.”
Daenzer was a husband and a father of two. His brother Greg said so many people showed up because no matter how you knew Daenzer, he was your friend.
“If you didn’t like Doug, the problem wasn’t with Doug,” Greg said.
Daenzer's friend Jason Herbert said, "Doug was a lovable guy. To know Doug was to love him."
Hundreds of motorcycle riders were in Daenzer's funeral procession on Friday, May 24.
During the procession, their goal was to not only honor Daenzer but to also spread awareness for other riders in the future.
“I don’t ever want to go to another funeral because of a dead motorcyclist. If this can be the last time that anybody like this gets together, it would be a blessing,” Greg said.
The procession started at 9:45 a.m. at the corner of M-15 and M-81.
