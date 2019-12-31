A crowd is gathered at Midland’s Dow Diamond for Midnight on Main where the party won't stop as they wait for the ball to drop
“I don’t know how many million LEDs are in it but it’s a ton,” Jim Paetschow said.
Jim helps organize Midland on Main. He says around 1500 people join the celebration every year.
The night started with a cornhole tournament.
And is ending with anticipation about what the new decade will bring
People are planning their new year and celebrating what the last decade gave them.
“It was good for me, I can’t complain,” Saginaw man John Gross said while enjoying Midnight on Main. “The new decade is going to be great.”
