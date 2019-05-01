Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of power outages this morning across the State of Michigan.
And that includes outages right here in Mid-Michigan.
- Ogemaw County: 142 customers
- Roscommon County: 476 customers
- Saginaw County: 16 customers
Consumers Energy is reporting hundreds of power outages this morning across the State of Michigan.
And that includes outages right here in Mid-Michigan.
Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.