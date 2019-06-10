Hundreds of Michigan residents are currently in the dark, as Consumers Energy reports outages statewide.
Below is a look at the outages here in Mid-Michigan.
- Alcona County: 1 customer
- Arenac County: 2 customers
- Genesee County: 32 customers
- Gladwin County: 16 customers
- Gratiot County: 56 customers
- Iosco County: 1 customer
- Isabella County: 13 customers
- Ogemaw County: 2 customers
- Roscommon County: 5 customers
- Saginaw County: 1 customer
Click here for a look at the Consumers Energy outage map.
