Hundreds of Mid-Michigan teens rolled up their sleeves hoping to make a positive impact in their community.
Yard work, disposing of debris, and cleaning graffiti was the mission for nearly 400 teens in Genesee County on Wednesday.
Five locations were on the list to clean, but the biggest was the former James Lumber site in Flint.
Organizers said it’s a great way for teens to take pride in their community.
“It’s very important that we have a heart of gratitude for our city and that we’ll also take time to give back. Volunteerism is important because if we all do a little bit then we can really see the impact in the city,” a program organizer said.
The Summer Youth Initiative partnered with the city of Flint and Genesee County Land Bank for the beautification project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.