Hundreds of General Motors’ temporary hourly employees were made regular full-time employees earlier this week.
More than 900 employees were made permanent across 30 of GM’s manufacturing and CCA locations, including employees at Flint Assembly and Lansing Delta Township, according to David Barnas, spokesperson for GM.
There will be further regular full-time employment opportunities in the coming months, Barnas said.
“These are great, experienced employees. Their transition to full-time regular status will help create more engaged and motivated teams in our plants, which is foundational to improving job satisfaction, health and safety, and the quality of our products for our customers,” Barnas said.
The UAW said 592 Ford employees were recently made permanent full-time as well.
