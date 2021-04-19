As overall cases hopefully continue to drop, vaccination rates keep going up in younger demographics. One local university and store are teaming up to get teenagers vaccinated.
"Each person that gets vaccinated brings us one step closer to herd immunity," said JJ Boehm, Saginaw Valley State University spokesperson.
At Monday’s clinic, younger people stepped up to the plate and received their COVID-19 vaccine. Some high school students talked about what's motivating them to get vaccinated.
"For college stuff especially, they're requiring it more. So, I see it as kind of a necessity at this point,” said Jacob Kern, senior at Frankenmuth High School.
Kern breathed a sigh of relief after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.
"It helps to feel a little safer about it," he said.
And his mother is glad he's getting protected, as the most recent surge is affecting the younger generation more than before.
"In the beginning it didn't affect younger people the way it is now. So, my husband and I talked about it with Jacob and felt like it was a good idea," said Maria Kern, his mother.
A good idea that Boehm said he hopes catches on with Kern's peers.
"I know that college students, there's a lot of peer to peer influence,” Boehm said. “So, we do hope that some of that might extend to the high school group as well, that as they see a lot of their peers getting vaccinated at events such as this, that they're more likely to get in line themselves."
Boehm said they had about 800 high schoolers registered to get vaccinated and expect even more walk-ins over the next two days.
SVSU is holding another walk-in event on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Ryder Center. Anyone under 18 needs a parent or guardian with them.
"I hate needles so much," Ava Khalifa said. “It was not that bad."
Khalifa, a junior at hemlock high school is one of at least 800 high schoolers rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated at SVSU.
Khalifa says she's always been eager to get her vaccine, but the most recent COVID surge that affected more young people has motivated her even more.
"So that way I can go out and not have to worry all the time," she said.
Her mom hopes it's one step closer to going back to normal.
"I feel for these kids. They need to get their lives back," said Teresa Khalifa.
"We made this opportunity available during a time of transition for them,” Boehm said. “When many of them were flipping back to remote education. So, there's been a lot of back and forth."
Right now, Khalifa goes to school in person. She said with the vaccine she feels safer.
"At lunch, it's scary because sometimes people don't wear their masks, so it definitely makes me feel more protected," she said.
Protection, that's what Teresa said this vaccine is bringing their family.
"She wanted the vaccine. She wants to protect her parents, her little nephew, people around her. I'm very proud of her," she said.
