Hundreds of people are remembering the life of a local firefighter.

For more than three decades, Russell Wahl III served the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department.

Russell Wahl III

The 74 years of Wahl’s life was remembered at his funeral on Aug. 30 with honor, appreciation, and respect. The former firefighter and assistant chief for the Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department died Aug. 24. at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing. Fire Chief Scott Johnson worked by his side for 36 years.

“Great guy. We're gonna be missing him. He did a lot for this community. And did a lot for our fire department and many other fire departments, and our Shiawassee County Fire Association,” Johnson said.

Wahl's final ride ended at Oak Hill Cemetery. His casket was carried on a firetruck with police, fire and an ambulance leading the big procession.

Wahl, known as Rusty to his friends, was born Christmas Day, 1946 in Owosso. He graduated with Owosso High School's class of 1965. He headed to Lansing Community College for school before being employed as a supervisor with the former Universal Electric but was best known for his community-focused volunteerism and charity.

“Dad put forth a lot of effort and time and energy and love supporting the community. He loved the Corunna-Owosso-Shiawassee County area and spent a lot of time on top of Tim Horton’s raising money,” said Wendi Harvey, Wahl’s daughter.

An avid outdoorsman, Wahl especially enjoyed fishing, rides in the country and feeding wildlife.

But for most years of his life, Wahl helped protect his community. As a proud member of the fire department, he looked forward to the many parades with the fire trucks through the years. That honor was finally bestowed for him.