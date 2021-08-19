General Motors wants to hire over 100 employees immediately and the company spent the day Thursday in Flint recruiting talent.
Ethan Quick is just one of hundreds of people who got in line at the historic Durant-Dort Factory One Facility in Flint to interview for a chance to work at General Motors.
"Hoping to get a job at GM," Quick said.
Ivante Johnson also interviewed to work where he knows some of the workers already.
“I have a lot of people who ya know actually work in the shop and I want to be one of them," Johnson said.
The jobs would be for the GM Customer Care and Aftersales at the Davison Road processing center. Rebecca Lauterbach with the auto maker said hiring is happening despite an ongoing chip shortage.
"Our headcount is constantly fluctuating either up or down. It's based on the demand that we have running through our network," Lauterbach said.
That demand is going up and Lauterbach said many suppliers are finally opening and rebounding from COVID-19 leaving more room to bring in new workers.
"So, at this time, the number of parts that we have coming through is what is driving this demand for our hiring," Lauterbach said.
Earlier this year, GM Flint plants had layoffs due to supply chain issues. GM executives said this month they expect tight inventory and high prices to continue through the year as the chip shortage lingers into 2022.
As everyone hopes for a better future, Lauterbach said hopefully these jobs will stick around for good.
"The intent is to always bring in temporary employees to ultimately offer them a full-time position down the road. And if the work is there. And allows us to do that that is the goal with all of our employees," Lauterbach said.
Both Quick and Johnson hope to have a future with GM.
"I know it's just temporary starting out, but I plan on being there for a long time," Johnson said.
"Huge step in the goal I want to get to," Quick said.
