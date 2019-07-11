Several hundred Mid-Michigan residents are waking up without power this morning.
DTE reports an outage affecting nearly 700 customers between Vassar and Millington in Tuscola County, and several outages affecting around 200 customers southwest and east of Caro.
DTE says the outages, which began between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., are due to equipment problems and damaged caused by trees.
The company estimates power will be restored to most customers as early as 7:15 a.m. Some residents may have to wait until the afternoon.
Consumers Energy reports several outages affecting more than 500 customers in northern Genesee County, near Clio.
That outages began around 1:30 a.m., mostly due to trees.
Power should be restored to those homes and businesses by later this morning
