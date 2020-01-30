A lot of emotional faces inside of the Corunna High School gym Thursday as over 150 servicemen and women finally got to return home from Cuba.
Over 500 people made it out to greet their family members.
The Michigan National Guard service members have been stationed in Cuba is April 2019, so many of the soldiers haven’t seen their families in nine months.
According to the public affairs officers they were stationed in Cuba for detainee operations and security.
They kept the welcome home ceremony short so the families could be reunited quickly.
Captain Daniel Ramos says it’s been a long nine months away.
"It's just being home,” he said. “It's good to be with family, back as part of the community. We've been working hard and doing some good stuff. It's good to take a load off and get back to regular life. I am going to go home, give my dogs a hug and hang out with my wife."
All of the guard members that return today were from Michigan and many of them from the Mid-Michigan area.
