Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers are without power across Mid-Michigan.
The following counties are reporting outages:
- Clare County - 166
- Ogemaw County - 208
- Roscommon County - 207
Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.
Bay City Electric Light & Power is reporting an outage on the east side in the southend. Crews are working on assessing the situation, the company said.
