Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers are without power across Mid-Michigan.

The following counties are reporting outages:

  • Clare County - 166
  • Ogemaw County - 208
  • Roscommon County - 207

Power is expected to be restored by 8:30 p.m.

Bay City Electric Light & Power is reporting an outage on the east side in the southend. Crews are working on assessing the situation, the company said.

