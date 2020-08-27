Hundreds of mid-Michigan residents are without power on Aug. 27 following morning and afternoon storms.
Here are the latest outage numbers from Consumer's Energy by county:
- Bay: 1,370
- Clare: 561
- Genesee: 173
- Isabella: 20
- Saginaw: 12
- Shiawassee: 46
