Hundreds of residents are without power after storms swept through Mid-Michigan.
Below is a list of Consumers Energy outages:
- Arenac County: 69 customers
- Bay County: 706 customers
- Clare County: 9 customers
- Genesee County: 551 customers
- Gladwin County: 4 customers
- Gratiot County: 0 customers
- Iosco County: 22 customers
- Isabella County: 0 customers
- Midland County: 56 customers
- Roscommon County: 1 customer
- Saginaw County: 960 customers
- Shiawassee County: 112 customers
Consumers said the majority of the remaining customers will be restored by the end of Friday. Work in areas with heavier damage, including customers in Branch, Calhoun, Kent, Jackson and Saginaw counties, will continue into Saturday.
DTE Energy is reporting that about 300 customers are still without power in the Thumb area.
