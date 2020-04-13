Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers are without power across Mid-Michigan.
The outages are as follows:
- Arenac County: 59 customers
- Bay County: 47 customers
- Clare County: 129 customers
- Genesee County: 39 customers
- Gladwin County: 861 customers
- Iosco County: 169 customers
- Midland County: 635 customers
- Ogemaw County: 367 customers
- Roscommon County: 34 customers
- Saginaw County: 203 customers
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.