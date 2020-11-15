Hundreds of Mid-Michigan residents are without power after strong winds Sunday afternoon.
The following is a list of the number of Consumers Energy customers without power in each county:
- Arenac County: 245 customers
- Bay County: 72 customers
- Genesee County: 930 customers
- Iosco County: 259 customers
- Midland County: 290 customers
- Ogemaw County: 185 customers
- Oscoda County: 8 customers
- Saginaw County: 54 customers
- Shiawassee County: 81 customers
“Our dedicated crews and contractors are continuing to work extended hours around the clock to restore power to customers affected by Sunday’s windstorm,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy vice president of electric operations. “We are asking everyone to keep safety a top concern and to be aware that wires brought down by high winds could still pose a danger.”
Consumers Energy is urging customers to use the following safety tips:
- Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides.
- With firearm deer season underway Sunday, hunters are asked to pay special attention to their surroundings for storm damage and Consumers Energy crews in fields.
- Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to temporary shelter or other resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service.
- Never use a generator in an attached garage, basement, enclosed patio or near any air intakes. Doing so could cause a generator to produce hazardous levels of carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless and deadly gas.
- Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners.
- In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
We will update this story as the numbers change.
