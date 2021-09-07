Consumer Energy crews working to restore power
Severe storms swept across mid-Michigan on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of customers without power.

Crews have restored power to more than 86,000 homes and businesses affected by Tuesday’s storms. More than 1,100 Consumer Energy coworkers and contractors are on the road working to restore power.

As of 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, more than 4,000 customers were still without power.

Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages in mid-Michigan:

  • Bay County: 111 customers
  • Clare County: 43 customers
  • Genesee County: 11 customers
  • Gladwin County: 14 customers
  • Gratiot County: 31 customers
  • Midland County: 72 customers
  • Saginaw County: 1,157 customers

Customers can check the status of a power outage by visiting Consumers Energy’s website.

“We are grateful for our customers’ patience and are pleased the vast majority of them again have power as they go to bed tonight,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “At the same time, our crews will not let up. We know more of friends and neighbors still need help, especially in places where winds not only caused power outages but did major damage to entire communities.”

Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at 800-477-5050.

