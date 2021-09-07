Severe storms swept across mid-Michigan on Tuesday, leaving hundreds of customers without power.
Crews have restored power to more than 86,000 homes and businesses affected by Tuesday’s storms. More than 1,100 Consumer Energy coworkers and contractors are on the road working to restore power.
As of 11:45 a.m. on Sept. 9, more than 4,000 customers were still without power.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages in mid-Michigan:
Bay County: 111 customers Clare County: 43 customers Genesee County: 11 customers Gladwin County: 14 customers Gratiot County: 31 customers Midland County: 72 customers Saginaw County: 1,157 customers
Customers can check the status of a power outage by visiting Consumers Energy’s website.
“We are grateful for our customers’ patience and are pleased the vast majority of them again have power as they go to bed tonight,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “At the same time, our crews will not let up. We know more of friends and neighbors still need help, especially in places where winds not only caused power outages but did major damage to entire communities.”
Packard urged people to stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines, keep children and pets away, and report the issue by calling 911 and Consumers Energy at
800-477-5050.
The public is being asked to follow these important safety tips: Be alert to crews working along roads. Drivers should slow down or stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear so they safely can go past workers on roadsides. Call 2-1-1 if you are looking for help connecting to resources that offer assistance in your community. 2-1-1 is a free statewide service. A portable generator should be placed at least 25 feet away from any doors, windows or fresh air intakes. Never operate a generator inside your home, garage, basement or enclosed area. Proper ventilation is critical. Consumers Energy will trim or remove trees interfering with electric restoration activities. Once safe to do so, clean-up of debris from tree trimming or removal during a storm emergency is the responsibility of individual property owners. In some cases, the mast which holds the electric service wires to a customer’s home or business may have been damaged or torn away. Crews will reconnect the wires to a home, but only a licensed electrician can repair or replace a mast or a cable.
