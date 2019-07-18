Temperatures are climbing and some Mid-Michigan residents have lost power.
More than 1,200 people in Saginaw have lost power, according to the Consumer Energy Outage Map.
Crews are still investigating the cause of the outage and an estimated restoration time will be posted on their website after the investigation.
Saginaw County 911 said power lines are down at State Street and Hemmeter Street. That's next to the Red Horse.
Lanes were closed for a short time but are now back open.
It's unclear if the lines down and the power outage are related.
More Consumers Energy outages are listed below:
Genesee County: 115 customers
Midland County: 227 customers
Ogemaw County: 13 customers
Saginaw County: 1,305
Check the Outage Map for the most up-to-date information.
