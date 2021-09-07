Severe storms are sweeping across mid-Michigan as hundreds of power outages are being reported.
Consumers Energy is reporting the following outages:
- Arenac County: 213 customers
- Bay County: 843 customers
- Clare County: 4,302 customers
- Genesee County: 55 customers
- Gladwin County: 1,477 customers
- Gratiot County: 695
- Huron County: 1,501 customers
- Iosco County: 1,108 customers
- Isabella County: 405
- Midland County: 2,121 customers
- Ogemaw County: 602 customers
- Oscoda County: 37 customers
- Roscommon County: 26 customers
- Saginaw county: 448 customers
- Shiawassee county: 955
Strong storms are expected to continue into the afternoon and evening hours. For the full First Warn 5 Forecast and weather alerts, click here.
