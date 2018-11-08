Consumers Energy is reporting more than 1,000 customers without power in Bay County.
The largest outage area stretches from Frankenlust Township to north of US-10.
The outage was reported at around 11:34 a.m., and the estimated time of repair is 2 p.m.
Countywide, 1,617 customers are impacted.
There’s no word yet on what caused the issue.
