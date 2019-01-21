Hundreds of Mid-Michigan Consumers Energy customers are without power on this bitter cold Monday.
Below is the list of current outages by county:
- Arenac County: 1,961 customers
- Iosco County: 228 customers
Click here to find the Consumers Energy outage list.
