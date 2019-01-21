GENERIC: Power outage
Source: WNEM

Hundreds of Mid-Michigan Consumers Energy customers are without power on this bitter cold Monday.

Below is the list of current outages by county:

  • Arenac County: 1,961 customers
  • Iosco County: 228 customers

Click here to find the Consumers Energy outage list.

Click here for closings & delays across Mid-Michigan

