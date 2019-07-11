GENERIC: Power outage

Several hundred Mid-Michigan residents are without power this Thursday.

DTE reports an outage affecting more than 200 customers in the thumb.

DTE says the outages, which began between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., are due to equipment problems and damaged caused by trees.

Some of the outages are in Millington, others are northeast of Vassar, and another large section of outages is east of Caro.

Consumers Energy reports several outages that began around 1:30 a.m., mostly due to trees.

Bay County: 2 customers

Genesee County: 377 customers

Midland County: 7 customers

Copyright 2019 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.