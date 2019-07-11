Several hundred Mid-Michigan residents are without power this Thursday.
DTE reports an outage affecting more than 200 customers in the thumb.
DTE says the outages, which began between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., are due to equipment problems and damaged caused by trees.
Some of the outages are in Millington, others are northeast of Vassar, and another large section of outages is east of Caro.
Consumers Energy reports several outages that began around 1:30 a.m., mostly due to trees.
Bay County: 2 customers
Genesee County: 377 customers
Midland County: 7 customers
