Hundreds woke up without power on Christmas Eve. Consumer's Energy reported the outage at 7:21 am on Thursday, Dec. 24.
1539 customers are in the dark.
Power is expected to be restored by 1:45 pm on Thursday afternoon.
The cause has not been determined, but a Consumer's crew has been assigned.
Click here for a look at the Consumers Energy outage map.
