Hundreds of Consumers Energy customers are without power in Saginaw County.
The outage was reported about 8:50 p.m. and 861 customers are impacted.
Power is expected to be restored by 11 p.m.
More than 1,000 Midland County customers also lost power on Tuesday, but it has since been restored.
Below is a list of impacted customers in Mid-Michigan.
- Roscommon County - 24
- Saginaw County - 861
