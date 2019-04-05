Hunt’s Tomato Paste is being recalled because the cans could contain mold.
Conagra Brands is voluntarily recalling a limited amount of Hunt’s Tomato Paste No Salt Added six-ounce cans.
That’s because after the canning process, the final product could have been damaged, creating the potential for mold, Conagra Brands said.
The impacted products were shipped nationwide, and because of the concerns of mold, consumers are told to not use it and either throw it away or return it.
The recall includes items with the batch/lot code of 2105902510 and best by date of Oct. 16, 2020.
