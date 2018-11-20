Emergency crews rescued a hunter who was stuck hanging off a tree 50-feet above the ground.
He fell out of his self-climbing tree stand while hunting alone Monday morning in the Pickney Recreation Area in Washtenaw County.
“He was a half mile back which made it challenging for us in getting crews back there; but nobody was going to be around to hear him,” Capt. Scott Basar with the Chelsea Fire Department explained.
Basar said he knew he would need assistance, so he called the Washtenaw County Technical Rescue Team.
“When we got there, he was hanging upside down,” Greg Payeur, Deputy Director of the Washtenaw County Technical Rescue Team explained.
“With his feet caught between the self-climber. We noticed his safety harness was not connected,” Basar added.
“Now I’m looking, there’s no anchors, how do I get to this guy? Thinking about how we’re going to do this without getting him hurt. He’s pinned between the two tree stands so any adjustment there and he could have fallen out,” Steve Wallgren, with the Technical Rescue Team explained.
One firefighter grabbed a similar tree stand and used it to get up in the tree to help.
Meanwhile, the team grabbed ropes, sling-shotted them up into the trees, and created a pulley system.
Wallgren went up in the tree to rescue the hunter, keeping him calm by talking about what everyone in Chelsea has been talking about lately.
“Talking about Chelsea football. They’ll be at Ford Field on Friday. Go Dogs.”
The first responders said there is a lesson for all hunters, make sure you have plenty of practice using self-climbing tree stands before you go out alone. And attach your phone to your body.
"He is extremely lucky he did not drop his phone. Things could have gone a lot worse for him," Basar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.