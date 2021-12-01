A mid-Michigan hunter was shot by multiple juveniles after a confrontation in Vienna Township on Sunday according to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting happened about 4 p.m. on Heard Road. The hunter was on property where he was allowed to hunt and saw multiple people coming on to the property from the other side.
The hunter had a confrontation with the juveniles who came onto the property and was shot according to the sheriff’s office. The victim was shot with a 3030 and they were taken to the hospital.
The sheriff’s office is investigating this incident as a regular shooting and do not believe this was an accident. The investigation will be given to the prosecutor’s office when it is completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.