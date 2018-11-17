Police are searching for a suspect after a hunter wearing orange was shot and killed in Clinton County.
Responders were dispatched near the 8500 block of E. Clark Rd. at 10 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 16.
When police and EMS arrived, they found an unresponsive 67-year-old man from Lansing. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Bath Township Police said the preliminary investigation shows that the victim was hunting on public property while wearing hunter’s orange when he was apparently shot by another subject.
Police do not have a suspect in custody at this time but they have interviewed numerous people.
Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Bryan Miller with the Bath Township Police Department during office hours at (517) 641-6271 or Clinton County Central Dispatch at (989) 224-6792. Anonymous tips can also be left with the Bath Township Police Department’s Facebook page.
