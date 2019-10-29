With firearm deer season nearly upon us, the DNR is encouraging hunters to help feed hungry families.
Since 1991, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger has worked to connect donors, wild game processors, and charities like food banks, pantries, and shelters to help feed those in need.
Last year Michigan hunters donated enough deer to produce more than 50,000 pounds of ground venison, providing more than 200,000 meals.
“This is great, but we know we can do better,” said Dean Hall, Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger executive officer.
To help boost participation, MSAH is partnering for the second year with the DNR and Jay’s Sporting Goods to offer a special opportunity for hunters to donate deer taken in the first few days of the firearm season to local food banks.
Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger will have a truck at the Jay’s location in Clare on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 17, from noon to 4 p.m. Hunters who donate a legally taken deer during the event will have their names entered for a chance to win a $500 Jay’s Sporting goods gift certificate.
Hunters who can’t make it to the Jay’s event will have another opportunity to donate a deer and enter a prize drawing. MSAH will hold a separate drawing for a chance to win a wild boar hunt or one of several other prizes, open to any hunter who donates a deer at one of the many participating processors throughout the state.
Find out more about that by clicking here.
