With hunting season in full swing, so is business over at Frank’s Great Outdoors in Linwood where customers have been coming in non-stop for gear, clothing, and rifles.
“It seems like everybody with the snow coming so early, everybody got into it a little bit quicker than they usually do, we didn’t have as many last-minute guys,” said Mike Augustine, a Sales Representative at Frank’s Great Outdoors.
For Augustine, this time of the year is the busiest.
But he said the early snowfall has actually kept things running smoothly by preparing this year’s hunters for what they need.
The hunters TV5 spoke with say that this year’s hunting season has already been great for them as well.
“One of our hunters has already got a nine-point and another our neighbor got a six,” said Dan King.
King is another hunter who’s on his way up to his cabin for the start of hunting season.
He said he’s looking forward to sitting out in the blind with family and friends to take part in this annual tradition.
“The comradery of all the people and we really look forward to Nov. 15 and I’ll be there tomorrow,” King said.
That’s what workers like Augustine said make hunting season so rewarding because despite the crowds, as a fellow hunter, it’s his favorite time of the year too.
“Get them out in the woods, get them everything they need, and get them out there enjoying Michigan’s outdoors,” Augustine said.
Regular firearm deer hunting season ends on Nov. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.