Hunting wildlife has long been ingrained in Michigan's culture.
By this time tomorrow hunters will be hitting the road, en route to their camps for the annual opening day tradition.
As firearms deer season gets underway new reports show hunting overall is on the decline in Michigan, with half the number of licenses being issued than back in the 70's or 80's.
The decline is partly due to more baby boomers aging out. Young adults, urbanites and others are also far less likely to participate in hunting.
Michigan had as many as 1.2 million hunters in the 1970s, '80s and into the '90s.
"I've been hunting 19 years now,” said Tony Michalak. “I've gotten a deer every year and I love it."
Deer hunting is one of Tony’s favorite hobbies. He's ready to hit the woods when firearm deer hunting season begins on Friday.
Tony is one of 500,000 people licensed to hunt deer in the state of Michigan.
"It's a price that I’m willing to pay because I enjoy it so much," he said.
But there will be fewer people joining him than in past years, the number of hunting licenses sold in Michigan has been on a steady decline.
According to data provided to TV5 from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, there were less than 660,000 people in 2018 with at least one hunting license in the state.
The DNR said they expect about 500,000 hunters to take to the woods this weekend for the firearm deer-hunting season, which begins Friday, Nov. 15.
Fishing also is on a downward trend. And officials with the state DNR say the drops are impacting the state's conservation efforts.
Hunting and fishing fees account for more than 90% of the state agency's $42 million wildlife conservation budget.
But there will be fewer people joining him than in past years, the number of hunting licenses sold in Michigan has been on a steady decline.
"They're really what makes a difference and allows the sport to continue,” he said. “Somebody who is willing to take the time to help someone else out and teach them the sport."
As for Tony, he tells us he plans on buying a hunting license for years to come.
"If you're going to be out there, you've got to be out there and you've got to play by the rules,” he said. “That's the way it should be."
Since the 1970s, the state's population has increased about one million people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.