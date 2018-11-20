Safety is being stressed among hunters after several accidents in the woods in the past week, some of them deadly.
Three hunters have lost their lives just five days into firearm deer hunting season.
“Hunter safety is something that’s very important,” said Mitchell Day, with Frank’s Great Outdoors.
Less than a week into firearm deer season, the state of Michigan has already seen a handful of deadly accidents and mishaps.
Sanford native Justin Beutel died last week when he was shot and killed by another hunter who mistook him for wild game. Another man was killed while hunting near Lansing in a similar incident. The third happened in Oscoda and police are also calling that incident a hunting accident.
Day said these incidents serve as a reminder about hunter safety.
“Wear your hunter orange. Wear your hunter safety system, your fall arrest system when you’re hunting in an elevated tree stand. It’s just taking time to be safe,” Day said.
Day said one thing you need to make sure you do when you’re out hunting is make sure you know what you’re shooting at.
“Make sure you have a good visual on it. Shooting at just movement, shooting at poor light, it’s just not that responsible to do. You want to make sure that you are 100 percent sure of what you’re shooting at and what is behind it,” Day said.
Day also wants to remind hunters to bring a compass, cell phone and cell phone charger.
Having a cell phone likely saved the life of a man who nearly fell from a tree stand in the southeast part of the state. When first responders arrived, they found him hanging upside down with the cell phone in his hand. The man was OK.
Sadly, other hunters like Beutel were not as fortunate. It’s something Day thinks about often.
“We mourn the loss for them and we feel for their families and their friends. It’s something very tragic and we hate to hear about,” Day said.
The family of the 68-year-old man killed while hunting near Lansing set up a GoFundMe page to help track down the shooter. They hope to raise $10,000 as a reward.
