Hunting for a cause.
The Michigan Wildlife Council reports deer hunters are on track to donate 58,000 pounds of venison, enough for 232,000 meals.
The meat collected by the Michigan Sportsmen Against Hunger is distributed to several shelters and food pantries.
Donations will benefit survivors of domestic violence here in Mid-Michigan.
"The venison donation is wonderful,” said Underground Railroad CEO Christi Birchmeier. “We really appreciate the sportsmen thinking of us this time of year."
The underground railroad has helped victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and human slavery in Saginaw county since 1977.
Over the past year the underground railroad has received about a thousand pounds of deer meat from Michigan Sportsmen Against hunger.
"We serve three meals a day at the underground railroad,” Christi said. “We plan for fifty [people], but for the last month we've been feeding about sixty-five a day. So, the donations of meat are greatly appreciated because it helps us provide our meals."
Christi says this venison is a real hit with her clients.
"Usually with the ground venison there's not much difference between ground beef,” she said. “So, some of them might not even notice. But we haven't had any complaints. It's been received very well."
She plans on getting more donations from deer hunters as the year winds down. She says the extra meat helps her bottom line, saving money that can be used to provide more resources for her clients.
"It's a great cause to support and we love that the sportsmen out there are willing to help out our shelters in the area and helping to provide meat for the freezers and the table."
