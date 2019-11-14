Wednesday, we looked at the decline the state of Michigan is seeing in the number of hunters.
Now we are getting a closer look at the numbers and how they differ between men and women.
One Michigan woman is passionate about passing down the love of the sport to her children.
"It's very exciting. And your heart is pounding, and you get the jitters and the shakes," said Beth Devries.
That's how she feels when she sees a deer at the other end of her barrel.
She's been hunting deer since she was 12. On Friday morning she'll celebrate the start of deer firearm season with her annual trip to the woods.
"I get to go out with my ten-year-old son and my dad,” she said. “And it's a great opportunity to get outside."
In Michigan, female deer hunters account for just 10 percent of all deer hunters in the state.
In 2014, there were 592,000 licensed male deer hunters compared to 73,000 females.
In 2018, that number dropped to 60,000. Far below the 542,000 male deer hunters.
"I never really thought about it,” Devries said. “I'm not surprised there's not as many women. But it's something I’ve always been interested in since I was little. My dad had three daughters and we grew up on a dairy farm in McBain, so we just hunted."
Devries wants everyone to know that deer hunting is a sport the whole family can enjoy.
"As far as equipment and things like that there's not barriers to that,” she said. “There's equipment sized for women and weapons that work well. We have a geared down gun for my son so that he's been able to hunt as well. So, it doesn't matter in size or anything like that."
